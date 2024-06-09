Kommande veckas program hos Folkets Hus

Publicerad Sunday, 09 June 2024, 14:22 av Samuel Lundell

I artikeln följer programmet för kommande vecka hos Folkets Hus i Lidköping.

MÅNDAG 10 JUNI

18.15 Själen för fan

18.30 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

19.45 Den sista resan

TISDAG 11 JUNI

19.00 Katten Gustaf – filmen (eng. tal)

19.30 Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

21.15 Tarot

ONSDAG 12 JUNI

10.00 Dora Utforskaren och Paw Patrol

11.00 Den sista resan

12.00 Själen för fan

13.00 Fremont

13.30 Stella – ett liv

15.45 Katten Gustaf – filmen (sv. tal)

18.00 Hit Man

20.15 Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

20.30 Bad Boys: Ride or Die

TORSDAG 13 JUNI

18.15 Katten Gustaf – filmen (sv. tal)

18.15 Hit Man

20.30 Bad Boys: Ride or Die

20.45 The Watchers

FREDAG 14 JUNI

11.00 Själen för fan

11.00 Fremont

13.00 Stormskärs Maja

13.00 IF – låtsaskompisar (sv. tal)

16.15 Insidan ut 2 (sv. tal)

18.15 Den sista resan

18.30 Bad Boys: Ride or Die

20.00 Hit Man

21.00 Late Night with the Devil

LÖRDAG 15 JUNI

16.00 Insidan ut 2 (sv. tal)

16.30 Själen för fan

18.15 Bad Boys: Ride or Die

18.15 Fremont

20.15 The Watchers

20.45 Late Night with the Devil

SÖNDAG 16 JUNI

14.30 AUTISMVÄNLIG BIO: Den sista resan

15.00 Insidan ut 2 (sv. tal)

16.30 Hit Man

17.15 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

19.00 Bad Boys: Ride or Die