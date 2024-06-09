Kommande veckas program hos Folkets Hus

Kommande veckas program hos Folkets HusPublicerad Sunday, 09 June 2024, 14:22 av Samuel Lundell
I artikeln följer programmet för kommande vecka hos Folkets Hus i Lidköping.
MÅNDAG 10 JUNI
18.15 Själen för fan
18.30 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
19.45 Den sista resan
TISDAG 11 JUNI
19.00 Katten Gustaf – filmen (eng. tal)
19.30 Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
21.15 Tarot
ONSDAG 12 JUNI
10.00 Dora Utforskaren och Paw Patrol
11.00 Den sista resan
12.00 Själen för fan
13.00 Fremont
13.30 Stella – ett liv
15.45 Katten Gustaf – filmen (sv. tal)
18.00 Hit Man
20.15 Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
20.30 Bad Boys: Ride or Die
TORSDAG 13 JUNI
18.15 Katten Gustaf – filmen (sv. tal)
18.15 Hit Man
20.30 Bad Boys: Ride or Die
20.45 The Watchers
FREDAG 14 JUNI
11.00 Själen för fan
11.00 Fremont
13.00 Stormskärs Maja
13.00 IF – låtsaskompisar (sv. tal)
16.15 Insidan ut 2 (sv. tal)
18.15 Den sista resan
18.30 Bad Boys: Ride or Die
20.00 Hit Man
21.00 Late Night with the Devil
LÖRDAG 15 JUNI
16.00 Insidan ut 2 (sv. tal)
16.30 Själen för fan
18.15 Bad Boys: Ride or Die
18.15 Fremont
20.15 The Watchers
20.45 Late Night with the Devil
SÖNDAG 16 JUNI
14.30 AUTISMVÄNLIG BIO: Den sista resan
15.00 Insidan ut 2 (sv. tal)
16.30 Hit Man
17.15 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
19.00 Bad Boys: Ride or Die